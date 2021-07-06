In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Is Crown Castle International (CCI) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Crown Castle International (CCI - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CCI and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.
Crown Castle International is one of 906 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CCI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCI's full-year earnings has moved 1.66% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, CCI has gained about 23.75% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 18.70%. As we can see, Crown Castle International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, CCI is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 120 individual companies and currently sits at #194 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.81% so far this year, so CCI is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on CCI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.