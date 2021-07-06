We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is WilliamsSonoma (WSM) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. WilliamsSonoma (WSM - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WSM and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
WilliamsSonoma is one of 211 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. WSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for WSM's full-year earnings has moved 20.11% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that WSM has returned about 58.66% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 2.25%. This means that WilliamsSonoma is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, WSM belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 47.88% so far this year, so WSM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to WSM as it looks to continue its solid performance.