We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) closed at $63.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and natural gas company had gained 2.8% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.89% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.52% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from XOM as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 247.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.3 billion, up 84.95% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $274.1 billion, which would represent changes of +1284.85% and +51.02%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XOM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.05% higher. XOM is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note XOM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.5.
Meanwhile, XOM's PEG ratio is currently 1.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.