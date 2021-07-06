We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Barrick Gold (GOLD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Barrick Gold (GOLD - Free Report) closed at $20.79, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.
Coming into today, shares of the gold and copper mining company had lost 11.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 5.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.52%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOLD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, GOLD is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.92 billion, down 4.4% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $12.37 billion, which would represent changes of +5.22% and -1.76%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOLD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.66% higher. GOLD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, GOLD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.96.
It is also worth noting that GOLD currently has a PEG ratio of 8.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Mining - Gold stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.