Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 6, 2021

  • The Charles Schwab Corp.'s (SCHW - Free Report) shares slid 1.1% following report that the SEC is investigating regarding disclosures involving Schwab’s robo advisors.
  • The Boeing Co.'s (BA - Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% after the FAA statement that a cargo plane of the company made an emergency landing at Hawaii coast in the Pacific Ocean on Jul 2.  
  • Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) rose 0.1% that the company produced a record-high 206,421 vehicles and delivered 201,250 vehicles in second-quarter 2021.
  • Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE - Free Report) climbed 4.1% after the company announced that billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, one of its founder, will travel space in its test flight on Jul 11.

