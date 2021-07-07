We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Gol Linhas' (GOL) June Traffic Increases From May Levels
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL - Free Report) posted impressive traffic numbers for the month of June, as air-travel demand picks up on increased vaccination programs.
Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, moved up 20.8% month on month in June. Owing to increased travel demand, the company raised its capacity significantly. In the same time frame, capacity measured in available seat kilometers rallied 26.7%. Since traffic surge was less than capacity expansion, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) fell by 4.1 percentage points (pp) from May levels to 83.9%.
Notably, traffic surged 281.6% year over year in June. In the same time frame, capacity expanded 260.4%. Since traffic surge was more than capacity expansion, load factor increased 4.7 pp to 83.9% from year-ago period’s levels. Gol Linhas’ total monthly departures skyrocketed 216.2% and seats surged 252.4%.
Gol Linhas transported 1.2 million passengers in June (up 278% a year-over-year basis). The Latin America-based airline did not operate international flights during June.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
GOL Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Landstar System (LSTR - Free Report) , C.H. Robinson (CHRW - Free Report) and FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) . All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, C.H. Robinson and FedEx is projected at 12%, 9% and 12%, respectively.
