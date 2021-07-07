Back to top

Gol Linhas' (GOL) June Traffic Increases From May Levels

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL - Free Report) posted impressive traffic numbers for the month of June, as air-travel demand picks up on increased vaccination programs.

Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, moved up 20.8% month on month in June. Owing to increased travel demand, the company raised its capacity significantly. In the same time frame, capacity measured in available seat kilometers rallied 26.7%. Since traffic surge was less than capacity expansion, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) fell by 4.1 percentage points (pp) from May levels to 83.9%.  

Notably, traffic surged 281.6% year over year in June. In the same time frame, capacity expanded 260.4%. Since traffic surge was more than capacity expansion, load factor increased 4.7 pp to 83.9% from year-ago period’s levels. Gol Linhas’ total monthly departures skyrocketed 216.2% and seats surged 252.4%.

Gol Linhas transported 1.2 million passengers in June (up 278% a year-over-year basis). The Latin America-based airline did not operate international flights during June.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GOL Linhas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Landstar System (LSTR - Free Report) , C.H. Robinson (CHRW - Free Report) and FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) . All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, C.H. Robinson and FedEx is projected at 12%, 9% and 12%, respectively.

airlines