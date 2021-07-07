Apollo (APO) Partners With Motive to Benefit From Fintech

In order to enhance client investment opportunities and accelerate growth of its platform,
Apollo Global Management, Inc. ( APO Quick Quote APO - Free Report) recently inked a deal to collaborate with Motive Partners, a private equity firm focused in financial technology.
Per the agreement, Apollo will acquire a minority stake of up to 24.9% of Motive’s management company, making Apollo and its affiliates limited partners in Motive’s managed vehicles.
This partnership with Motive will amplify innovation and growth for Apollo’s asset management and retirement services businesses, as Motive Create — Motive’s in-house innovation team — will collaborate with Apollo in a number of focus areas, such as technology, innovation across its platform, new product development and distribution as well as investment originations.
These commitments are anticipated to refine Motive’s competency to operate on its own pipeline and boost implementation of differentiated investment strategies within financial technology.
There will be no changes in management, strategy, investment process, or day-to-day operations of Motive or any Motive managed vehicles, beyond the core components of the strategic partnership.
The two companies believe that the financial services industry will continue to undergo crucial transformation over the next decade, outlined by intent, scale, digital efficiency, and connectivity. Hence, capitalizing on this, the partnership between Apollo and Motive aims to boost the amalgamation of innovative technologies, and bolster their respective portfolios.
Conclusion
Apollo Global, one of the leading global alternative investment managers, had a balance of assets under management of $461.1 billion as of Mar 31, 2021. The collaboration with Motive Partners is in line with the company’s aim of boosting its performance on the back of strategic initiatives, including tie-ups and acquisitions.
Shares of the company have jumped 37% over the past six months, outperforming 24.9% growth recorded by the
Currently, Apollo Global carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Of late, partnerships within the finance sector, in order to capitalize on technologies, have been on the rise.
Last month,
BlackRock ( BLK Quick Quote BLK - Free Report) announced a deal to acquire the Climate Change Scenario Model of Baringa Partners and integrate the same into its own Aladdin risk management system. The technology will help money managers build portfolios and manage the investment process easily.
Earlier in May 2021,
Northern Trust Corporation ( NTRS Quick Quote NTRS - Free Report) closed the deal to acquire Parilux Investment Technology, LLC. The acquisition accentuated the firm’s commitment to its Front Office Solutions business, which administers a comprehensive data management platform for in-house investment groups handling intricate, global multi-asset class portfolios.
In February,
LendingTree ( TREE Quick Quote TREE - Free Report) announced a partnership with Westlake Technology Holdings to launch an indirect auto lending platform. The move was part of the company’s efforts toward enabling its consumers to shop and distinguish pre-qualified indirect auto loan rates on its site, LendingTree.com. Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
