Marathon's (MPC) St. Paul Park Refinery Workers Call Off Strike
Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (MPC - Free Report) workforce of 200, represented by Teamsters Local 120 union, recently accepted a new six-year contract, thereby putting an end to a five-month work stoppage at the company’s St. Paul Park refinery. Employees from the union are expected to return to duty today. After rejecting an earlier Marathon Petroleum deal offer last month, the personnel consented to this latest one.
Per Teamsters Local 120, Marathon Petroleum's revised agreement contained measures that limit the company's ability to outsource work done by the union staff. The approved contract, according to Marathon Petroleum, emphasizes on variety of measures including safety, ongoing refinery development and fair pay raises for employees. Meanwhile, the company outsources one high-risk job.
Three weeks after the expiry of their contract, workers called a strike in January this year at the company’s St. Paul Park refinery. The staff staged a walkout regarding management’s refusal to address the issues that place both workers and the community in peril.
Workers opposed the company’s proposal to replace a host of union jobs with non-union subcontractors or low-skilled operators as their representatives feared that management's effort in this transition could hamper the operational safety of the refinery. Importantly, the union also stressed that the strike following this deadlock could jeopardize Marathon Petroleum’s fuel supply at its sales locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest.
The St. Paul Park site is situated near the Mississippi River to the Southeast of St. Paul Park, MN. The refinery has a distillation capacity of 102,000 barrels of crude oil per day and mainly refines sweet crude from the Bakken region in North Dakota along with various categories of Canadian sweet and heavy sour crude.
About Marathon Petroleum
Findlay, OH-based Marathon Petroleum is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. The company got its current form from the 2011 spin-off of Houston, TX-based Marathon Oil Corporation’s refining/sales business into a separate, independent and publicly-traded entity.
Marathon Petroleum is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Wednesday Aug 4, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is 87 cents per share and for revenues is $17.31 billion.
