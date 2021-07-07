Zacks.com featured highlights include: Apollo Medical, Atento, Grindrod Shipping, Nike and NVIDIA

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 7, 2021 – Stocks in this week’s article are Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (
AMEH Quick Quote AMEH - Free Report) , Atento S.A. ( ATTO Quick Quote ATTO - Free Report) , Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. ( GRIN Quick Quote GRIN - Free Report) , NIKE, Inc. ( NKE Quick Quote NKE - Free Report) and NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) . 5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Following a Strong 1st Half 2021
Wall Street completed an impressive first half of 2021 after a stellar run in 2020 despite the pandemic. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P and the Nasdaq Composite — rallied 12.7%, 14.4% and 12.5%, respectively, in first-half 2021. The mid-cap specific S&P 400 climbed 16.9% in the same period. Meanwhile, the two small-cap centric indexes — the Russell 2000 and the S&P 600 — jumped 17% and 22.9%, respectively.
Nationwide COVID-19 vaccinations, a sharp decline in new coronavirus cases, a faster-than-expected reopening of the economy, an unprecedented fiscal stimulus, Fed's ongoing easy-money policy and the Fed Chairman's reiteration that the inflation is transitory despite raising the inflation forecast for 2021, significantly bolstered market participants' confidence in risky assets like equities.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has raised its outlook for U.S. GDP growth rate in 2021 to 7.4%, marking a significant jump from the 4.6% forecast on Feb 1. Thereafter, GDP is expected grow around 2.8% per annum through 2025.
The core PCE price index — Fed's favorite gauge for inflation — will rise to 2.8% in 2021 compared with the Fed's estimate of 3.1%. The CBO said that the unemployment rate will fall to 4% in 2022. Notably, on Jun 16, the Fed raised the GDP growth rate for 2021 to 7% from 6.5% in March. The Fed reaffirmed that the unemployment rate will come down to 4.5% at the end of 2021.
U.S. stock markets are set to continue their strong performance on the back of solid consumer and business confidence, solid improvement in GDP growth, and corporate profits.
At this stage, wouldn't it be a safer strategy to look for stocks that are winners and have the potential to gain further?
Sounds Good? Here's How to Execute It:
One should primarily target stocks that have freshly been on a bull run. Actually, stocks seeing price strength recently have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.
If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or else it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks that are capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.
However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, you need to set other relevant parameters to create a successful investment strategy.
