New Strong Sell Stocks for July 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD - Free Report) provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY - Free Report) provides infrastructure software. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.4% downward over the last 30 days.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB - Free Report) operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH - Free Report) is a precision oncology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

