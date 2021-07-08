We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Lennar (LEN) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Lennar (LEN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Lennar is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LEN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEN's full-year earnings has moved 20.81% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that LEN has returned about 30.96% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 17.79% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lennar is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, LEN belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.13% so far this year, so LEN is performing better in this area.
Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on LEN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.