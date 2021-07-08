We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT - Free Report) closed at $51.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaking equipment services company had lost 8.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
UCTT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 26.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $507.61 million, up 47.23% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.86 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +37.86% and +42.87%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UCTT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UCTT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, UCTT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.34, so we one might conclude that UCTT is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, UCTT's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
