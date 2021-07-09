The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Accel Entertainment, Academy Sports and Outdoors, DISH Network, Century Casinos and Camping World

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 8, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (
ACEL Quick Quote ACEL - Free Report) , Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ( ASO Quick Quote ASO - Free Report) , DISH Network Corporation ( DISH Quick Quote DISH - Free Report) , Century Casinos, Inc. ( CNTY Quick Quote CNTY - Free Report) and Camping World Holdings, Inc. ( CWH Quick Quote CWH - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog: 5 Must-Buy Consumer Discretionary Stocks for 2H 2021
Time and again, consumer confidence numbers have played a pivotal role in predicting future consumer outlays at least for the imminent three to six-month period. The more the households are confident about their well-being, the more likely they are to spend, which eventually bodes well for the consumer discretionary players known for selling big-ticket items.
In fact, households' confidence soared in the month of June on encouraging views about the economy, a tell-tale sign that consumer discretionary companies are expected to do well particularly in the second half of the year. According to the Conference Board, quoting a
MarketWatch article, its consumer confidence index jumped to a reading of 127.3 last month from an upwardly revised reading of 120 in the prior month.
The June figure easily surpassed analysts' expectations. The reading on consumer confidence is now climbing toward the pre-pandemic level of 132.6 recorded in the month of February 2020.
Consumers' assessment about present business conditions as well as future expectations also improved, suggesting that the economy is on path to recovery. Consumers are more upbeat about their financial conditions as the economy continues to reopen, the health system strengthens, and the labor market recovery picks up pace despite concerns about an increase in the price of essential goods and commodities.
Notably, the US economy added a promising 850,000 jobs in the month of June, per the Labor Department, citing a
nytimes article. The Congressional Budget Office further expects all the jobs lost due to the pandemic to be recovered by the middle of 2022.
Nonetheless, the present situation index jumped to a reading of 157.7 in June from 148.7 in May, while the expectations index rose to 107 in June from 100.9 in the prior month, added the Conference Board, citing the MarketWatch article.
While consumers' confidence has improved, it's fair enough to say that household spending had already started to show signs of improvement in recent times especially on products and services that they shunned during the coronavirus outbreak last year. May's spending levels were more or less flat but it had certainly gone up compared to the same period last year.
Separately, April's expenditures were also up. Notably, expenditures on leisure and recreational activities like traveling and eating out got underway. To put things into perspective, citing a
WallStreet Journal article, spending on recreational activities has actually gone up 3.5% in May from April, the Commerce Department added.
We have, thus, highlighted five consumer discretionary stocks that are poised to do well in the near future banking on solid consumer confidence and uptick in spending levels. These stocks carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). The search was also narrowed down with a
VGM Score of A or B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum and the score is a weighted combination of these three metrics.
Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners. You can see
Accel Entertainment is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company currently has a Zacks Rank 1 and a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 31.9% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 785.7%. Academy Sports and Outdoors provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company currently has a Zacks Rank 1 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 61.2% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 23.8%. DISH Network Corp. offers pay-TV services under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The company currently has a Zacks Rank 1 and a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 3.7% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.6%. Century Casinos owns & operates a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek, Colorado & is pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the United States. The company currently has a Zacks Rank 1 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 1,700% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 119.9%. Camping World Holdings is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company currently has a Zacks Rank 1 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 22.6% over the past 60 days. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 51.4%.
