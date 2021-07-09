Thermo Fisher (TMO) Introduces CoE in Clinical Metabolomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. ( TMO Quick Quote TMO - Free Report) , in collaboration with the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) West Coast Metabolomics Center, recently announced the launch of “The Center of Excellence (CoE) in Clinical Metabolomics.” The research collaboration is aimed to offer the metabolomics community with advanced, best practices and standard operating procedures to help in the rapid development of a large cohort studies and clinical research.
The recent collaboration is likely to boost Thermo Fisher’s Specialty Diagnostics segment.
More in the News
It is to be noted that metabolomics is an increasingly vital field where researchers recognize diagnostic biomarkers for disease, discover new drug targets, develop tools to predict drug response, and facilitate precision medicine overall. Development in this field can help ensure that patients get more targeted medicines and increase the probability that those therapies will achieve their anticipated outcomes.
Based on the UC Davis Sacramento campus, The CoE in Clinical Metabolomics will allow targeted and untargeted metabolic profiling for large-scale population-based cohorts across translational research and precision medicine.
The Center will create standardized processes for the research community, including end-to-end metabolic profiling workflows, optimized liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) methods, protocols for analytical controls to scrutinize instrument performance and training courses for metabolomics staff, scientists and core lab managers.
Significance of the Collaboration
The collaboration will boost the creation of advanced analytical approaches for both untargeted and targeted applications by offering the metabolomics community with highly developed methodologies for their vital work.
Thermo Fisher is providing its powerful Orbitrap technology as part of the collaboration. The Center will produce high-quality data using the newest generation of Orbitrap-based mass spectrometers in combination with the Thermo Scientific Vanquish Duo UHPLC system for increased throughput. The combination of these instruments will aid the progress of streamlined workflows for large-scale studies and translational research.
Industry Prospects Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global metabolomics market size was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.1 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.4%. Rising R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, availability of government and private funding for metabolomics research and ongoing innovations in metabolomics instruments are the factors driving the market. Recent Developments
In July 2021, Thermo Fisher collaborated with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to promote and distribute Thermo Scientific MAS Quality Controls and LabLink xL Quality Assurance Software for use with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics VITROS analyzers.
In June 2021, Thermo Fisher launched the Ion AmpliSeq SARS-CoV-2 Insight Research Assay to advance SARS-CoV-2 surveillance designed to allow early identification of new and known variants from samples that have lower viral loads. This assay widens and enhances local, regional and national surveillance efforts to discover emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants through highly sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS).
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 35.2% in a year’s time compared with the
industry’s rise of 21.9%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are
Envista Holdings Corporation ( NVST Quick Quote NVST - Free Report) , BellRing Brands, Inc. ( BRBR Quick Quote BRBR - Free Report) and Baxter International Inc. ( BAX Quick Quote BAX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Envista Holdings has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 26%.
BellRing Brands has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 22%.
Baxter International has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 9%.
