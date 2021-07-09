Masimo (MASI) Reports Study Findings Backing the SedLine

Masimo Corporation ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) recently announced findings of a study that evaluated the ability of the Patient State Index (PSi) and Suppression Ratio (“SR”) parameters provided by Masimo SedLine brain function monitoring to predict neurological outcomes and long-term survival in post-cardiac-arrest ICU patients. The findings of the study, published in the Journal of Critical Care, concluded that the combination of the two aforementioned parameters demonstrates “high predictability” for mortality 180 days post cardiac arrest.
The study found both PSi and SR parameters to be good predictors for early neuro-prognostication in post-cardiac-arrest patients. It was also concluded that the combination of PSi and SR is better at predicting poor neurologic outcome compared to each parameter alone.
These findings are expected to accelerate the adoption of Masimo SedLine brain function monitoring for post-cardiac-arrest ICU patients.
The Study in Detail
The study evaluated 103 adult patients between January 2017 and August 2020 who experienced non-traumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, were revived after CPR, and got targeted temperature management during their ICU stay. The PSi and SR parameters were consistently monitored using Masimo SedLine immediately post ICU admission, and until 24 hours after return of spontaneous circulation, recorded at one hour intervals. The neurological outcomes from the study were classified using the Pittsburgh Brain Stem Score and Cerebral Performance Category. Telephonic interviews were conducted to obtain survival data post 180 days of the cardiac arrest.
The researchers adopted a multi-modal approach to evaluate the prognostic accuracy of two Masimo SedLine parameters as predictors of neurological outcomes, both alone and in combination, to determine treatment plans for post-cardiac-arrest patients, and to assess whether to continue or withdraw intensive care.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The researchers selected PSi over raw electroencephalogram (“EEG”) data due to the latter’s difficult-to-use nature. SR was selected given its ability to evaluate the percentage of EEG suppression.
Industry Prospect Per a report published in MarketsandMarkets, the global brain monitoring market is expected to see a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020-2025. Increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, growing awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, higher traumatic brain injuries, and rising applications of brain monitoring in clinical trials are some of the factors expected to fuel market growth.
Given its substantial market prospects, recent study findings supporting the Masimo SedLine brain function monitoring bear strategic significance.
Notable Developments
In June 2021, Masimo’s Radius T° received FDA 510(k) clearance for both prescription and over-the-counter use on patients and consumers aged five years and older. The Radius T° is a wearable and wireless thermometer which provides remote, continuous body temperature measurements for both clinicians and consumers.
In the same month, the company announced the favorable findings of a study result after evaluating the utility and impact of Masimo Patient SafetyNet that was published in the
Journal of PeriAnesthesia Nursing. The findings are based on the observation of nurses before and after the implementation of the Patient SafetyNet. The study intended to evaluate whether Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi) could prevent the adverse impacts of hyperoxemia (increase in arterial oxygen partial pressure) with a non-invasive probe during One-Lung Ventilation (“OLV”) procedures.
In May 2021, Masimo released the findings of a study that evaluated the utility and impact of Masimo Patient SafetyNet in nursing workflows before and after implementation. The results of the study, published in the
Journal of PeriAnesthesia Nursing, demonstrated that the use of Patient SafetyNet with Masimo SET Pulse Oximetry and Acoustic Respiratory Rate (RRa) Monitoring is capable of reducing the number of respiratory assessments of postoperative patients in general wards, thereby decreasing nursing workload by more than 60%. Share Price Performance
The stock has underperformed its
industry over the past year. It has rallied 10.5% compared to the industry’s 22.1% growth. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Masimo carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include
PetIQ, Inc. ( PETQ Quick Quote PETQ - Free Report) , National Vision Holdings, Inc. ( EYE Quick Quote EYE - Free Report) and Teleflex Incorporated ( TFX Quick Quote TFX - Free Report) .
PetIQ, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25%. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
National Vision Holdings, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 23%.
Teleflex, sporting a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11%.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Shutterstock
Masimo (MASI) Reports Study Findings Backing the SedLine
Masimo Corporation (MASI - Free Report) recently announced findings of a study that evaluated the ability of the Patient State Index (PSi) and Suppression Ratio (“SR”) parameters provided by Masimo SedLine brain function monitoring to predict neurological outcomes and long-term survival in post-cardiac-arrest ICU patients. The findings of the study, published in the Journal of Critical Care, concluded that the combination of the two aforementioned parameters demonstrates “high predictability” for mortality 180 days post cardiac arrest.
The study found both PSi and SR parameters to be good predictors for early neuro-prognostication in post-cardiac-arrest patients. It was also concluded that the combination of PSi and SR is better at predicting poor neurologic outcome compared to each parameter alone.
These findings are expected to accelerate the adoption of Masimo SedLine brain function monitoring for post-cardiac-arrest ICU patients.
The Study in Detail
The study evaluated 103 adult patients between January 2017 and August 2020 who experienced non-traumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, were revived after CPR, and got targeted temperature management during their ICU stay. The PSi and SR parameters were consistently monitored using Masimo SedLine immediately post ICU admission, and until 24 hours after return of spontaneous circulation, recorded at one hour intervals. The neurological outcomes from the study were classified using the Pittsburgh Brain Stem Score and Cerebral Performance Category. Telephonic interviews were conducted to obtain survival data post 180 days of the cardiac arrest.
The researchers adopted a multi-modal approach to evaluate the prognostic accuracy of two Masimo SedLine parameters as predictors of neurological outcomes, both alone and in combination, to determine treatment plans for post-cardiac-arrest patients, and to assess whether to continue or withdraw intensive care.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The researchers selected PSi over raw electroencephalogram (“EEG”) data due to the latter’s difficult-to-use nature. SR was selected given its ability to evaluate the percentage of EEG suppression.
Industry Prospect
Per a report published in MarketsandMarkets, the global brain monitoring market is expected to see a CAGR of 6.2% during 2020-2025. Increasing incidence and prevalence of neurological disorders, growing awareness of neurodegenerative diseases, higher traumatic brain injuries, and rising applications of brain monitoring in clinical trials are some of the factors expected to fuel market growth.
Given its substantial market prospects, recent study findings supporting the Masimo SedLine brain function monitoring bear strategic significance.
Notable Developments
In June 2021, Masimo’s Radius T° received FDA 510(k) clearance for both prescription and over-the-counter use on patients and consumers aged five years and older. The Radius T° is a wearable and wireless thermometer which provides remote, continuous body temperature measurements for both clinicians and consumers.
In the same month, the company announced the favorable findings of a study result after evaluating the utility and impact of Masimo Patient SafetyNet that was published in the Journal of PeriAnesthesia Nursing. The findings are based on the observation of nurses before and after the implementation of the Patient SafetyNet. The study intended to evaluate whether Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi) could prevent the adverse impacts of hyperoxemia (increase in arterial oxygen partial pressure) with a non-invasive probe during One-Lung Ventilation (“OLV”) procedures.
In May 2021, Masimo released the findings of a study that evaluated the utility and impact of Masimo Patient SafetyNet in nursing workflows before and after implementation. The results of the study, published in the Journal of PeriAnesthesia Nursing, demonstrated that the use of Patient SafetyNet with Masimo SET Pulse Oximetry and Acoustic Respiratory Rate (RRa) Monitoring is capable of reducing the number of respiratory assessments of postoperative patients in general wards, thereby decreasing nursing workload by more than 60%.
Share Price Performance
The stock has underperformed its industry over the past year. It has rallied 10.5% compared to the industry’s 22.1% growth.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Currently, Masimo carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space include PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ - Free Report) , National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE - Free Report) and Teleflex Incorporated (TFX - Free Report) .
PetIQ, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
National Vision Holdings, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 23%.
Teleflex, sporting a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy), has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11%.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>