Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Ties Up With AT&T to Boost Clientele
Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) division Google is continuously gaining momentum in the booming cloud computing market on the back of its robust technologies.
The latest extended collaboration of Google Cloud with AT&T (T - Free Report) is a testament to the aforementioned fact. The companies have unveiled end-to-end edge solutions, including on-premise multi-access edge compute (MEC) solutions for businesses of various industries such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing and entertainment.
Notably, the solutions have been developed by both companies, leveraging AT&T’s robust 5G capabilities and Google Cloud’s edge computing technologies.
MEC leverages Google Cloud capabilities like Kubernetes, AI, Machine Learning (ML), data analytics, and edge ISV ecosystem.
Businesses, using the new solutions, will benefit from AT&T’s network edge capabilities as well as Google’s Android, Pixel, augmented reality and virtual reality, Google Maps, and other solutions.
Further, the enterprises will be able to deliver enhanced customer experience on the back of the ability to deploy applications at Google edge points of presence and getting them connected to AT&T’s 5G network.
We note that the extended partnership with AT&T has added strength to Google Cloud’s clientele. The partnership is expected to bolster the adoption rate of Google Cloud services.
Rising Competition
The latest partnership with AT&T will intensify competition for other cloud giants like Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , which are also advancing their service offerings to gain momentum across customers engaged with 5G.
Recently, Microsoft Azure got selected by AT&T to Run 5G Network. Notably, AT&T is migrating its 5G mobile network to Azure to expand its network services to cater to the changing preferences of consumers.
As part of the collaboration, Microsoft is purchasing AT&T’s carrier-grade Network Cloud platform technology as well as AT&T engineering and lifecycle management software.
Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) was recently picked by DISH Network as the preferred cloud provider. Notably, DISH aims at building its 5G network on AWS.
Further, AWS extended 5G collaboration with Verizon. Verizon’s 5G Edge MEC platform has been integrated with AWS Outposts to private MEC to businesses.
Google’s Cloud Portfolio Strength to Consider
Notably, Alphabet is gaining strength from its robust cloud arm. The company is continuously gaining traction among customers on the back of the robust Google Cloud Platform and G Suite offerings.
Apart from the latest collaboration, Casino Group recently partnered with Google Cloud and Accenture to boost its efforts in technological development. Notably, the French retailer will leverage Google Cloud’s smart analytics, ML and AI solutions.
Further, Carrefour Belgium picked Google Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation. Notably, Carrefour will shift its SAP systems and supply-chain data to Google Cloud.
We believe that winning client partnerships will continue to boost Google’s competitive prowess against the above-mentioned competitors.
