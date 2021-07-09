We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) closed at $42.86, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the teen clothing retailer had gained 4.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ANF as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ANF to post earnings of $0.68 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 195.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $857.37 million, up 22.77% from the year-ago period.
ANF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $3.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +552.05% and +18.48%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ANF. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.24% higher. ANF is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ANF has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.18 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.77, so we one might conclude that ANF is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that ANF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ANF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.