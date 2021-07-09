The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, PepsiCo, Chevron, CME Group and Fiserv

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 9, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Amazon.com, Inc.
PepsiCo, Inc., Chevron Corporation, CME Group Inc. and Fiserv, Inc. Here are highlights from Thursday's Analyst Blog: Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, PepsiCo and Chevron
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon, PepsiCo and Chevron. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today's research reports here
Shares of
Amazon have underperformed the broader market in the year-to-date period (+12% vs. +17.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been gaining from solid Prime momentum on the back of ultra-fast delivery services and a strong content portfolio.
Moreover, a surge in online grocery shopping is another positive. A strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance, and an expanding AWS services portfolio is helping Amazon gain further momentum among its customers. However, accelerating coronavirus-related expenses remain a major risk for the company’s margin expansion.
(You can
read the full research report on Amazon here >>> PepsiCo's shares have gained +6.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Soft Drinks Beverages industry's gain of +8.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that despite the pandemic, PepsiCo remains financially sound to run its business and meet obligations. As of Mar 20, 2021, the company's long-term debt declined 3.4% sequentially to $38,991 million.
Also, the robust fourth quarter results were driven by resilience and strength in the global snacks/foods business, along with accelerated growth in the beverage category. However, it witnessed soft margins on international acquisitions and unforeseen weather-related costs in the United States in February. Adverse currency rates remain a headwind.
(You can
read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>> Shares of Chevron
Shares of
Chevron have gained +1.3% in the past three months against the Zacks Integrated Oil industry industry’s gain of +2.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Chevron’s acquisition of Noble Energy for $5 billion, has expanded its presence in the DJ Basin as well as the Permian Basin.
While the company has struggled with depressed demand, it recently hiked its dividend by 3.9% in a shareholder-friendly move. However, last year’s commodity price crash forced it to cut capital spending and suspend buybacks. Moreover, its reserve replacement ratio of 74% indicates its inability to add reserves to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.
(You can
read the full research report on Chevron here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CME Group and Fiserv.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, PepsiCo, Chevron, CME Group and Fiserv
