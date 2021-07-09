Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 9, 2021

  • Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA - Free Report) shares rose 1.3% after the company introduced the Standard Range Model Y on its China website.
  • Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL - Free Report) shares fell 1.1% after attorneys general in 36 states and the District of Columbia sued the company for violating antitrust laws.
  • Shares of WD-40 Co. (WDFC - Free Report) rose 0.5% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.52, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15.
  • Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC - Free Report) climbed 6.4% after retail traders on Reddit-platform stop selling.

