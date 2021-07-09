In an effort to boost its digital offerings and core capabilities,
BNY Mellon (BK) to Buy Milestone to Boost Digital Capabilities
In an effort to boost its digital offerings and core capabilities, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK - Free Report) has agreed to acquire fund management technology provider, Milestone Group. Closing of the deal, subject to customary conditions and approvals, is expected in the second half of 2021.
The deal is anticipated to benefit BNY Mellon’s clients by providing them access to a leading platform and an array of digital solutions. Also, they will get the flexibility to choose from existing and new end-to-end solutions, which add operating model choices, product capabilities and industry connectivity.
Roman Regelman, BNY Mellon’s CEO of Asset Servicing and Head of Digital, stated, “This transaction with Milestone is the latest demonstration of BNY Mellon's commitment to support clients across the investment lifecycle and provide clients with open and flexible digital solutions that enable them to optimize, scale and grow their businesses. We gain both industry-leading technology as well as the expertise that Milestone is known for globally. This is a significant step in our continuous evolution — blending leading edge technologies and services to deliver greater efficiency and value for our clients.”
Milestone’s pControl platform is an industry leader in fund and investment automation.
The executive chairman of Milestone, Geoff Hodge, said, “We're excited about becoming part of BNY Mellon and are committed to making this a seamless experience for all of our clients. We are proud of the reputation we have built at Milestone over the last two decades and the industry innovation we've delivered for asset managers, fund administrators and asset allocators including pension funds, life companies, fiduciaries and multi-asset product providers. We have made great progress collaborating with BNY Mellon to deliver best-in-class solutions, and the synergies we will be able to achieve together to provide new and exciting solutions to the industry is a thrilling opportunity.”
Notably, BNY Mellon’s global diversification efforts and prudent expense-management initiatives are expected to keep supporting financials.
So far this year, shares of the company have gained 13.9% compared with 23.8% growth recorded by the industry.
Currently, BNY Mellon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Amid the current economic scenario, acquisitions have been on the rise. Particularly, with the growing demand for investments in technology in order to remain competitive, firms are engaging in mergers. Last month, JPMorgan (JPM - Free Report) entered an agreement to acquire a 40% ownership stake in Brazil’s full-service digital bank, C6 Bank.
Recently, Affiliated Managers Group (AMG - Free Report) announced the acquisition of a majority equity stake in Parnassus Investments, one of the largest sustainable investing fund managers in the United States. In a bid to expand its national digital capabilities, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB - Free Report) has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Provide, a fintech company that specializes in handling lending and banking for healthcare providers.
