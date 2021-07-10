We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed at $74.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 2.2% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 4.4% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.39% in that time.
NEE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, up 4.62% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.06 billion, up 20.47% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $20.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.66% and +12%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NEE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% higher. NEE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, NEE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.47.
Also, we should mention that NEE has a PEG ratio of 3.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.