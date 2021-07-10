We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) closed at $188.59, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 7.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.39%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.76, down 1153.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $370.8 million, up 943.33% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6.42 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion, which would represent changes of +11.69% and +308.28%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.