Company News for Jul 12, 2021

  • Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI - Free Report) gained 1.4% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.23, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09.
  • Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM - Free Report) shares rose 1.1% after the company announced its plans to acquire Vectura Group PLC, a British pharmaceutical company, for approximately $1.2 billion.
  • United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s (UAL - Free Report) shares gained 2.9% after the company said that it is going to add around 150 flights over the winter to warmer cities in the United States and also increase services to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.
  • Altria Group, Inc.’s (MO - Free Report) shares rose 2.1% after the company said that it has reached an agreement to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business to private-equity firm Sycamore Partners Management, L.P.

