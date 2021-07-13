Qualcomm (QCOM) Debuts in Smartphone Market With ASUS Tie-Up

At a time when the broader technology sector is reeling under acute global chip shortage,
Qualcomm Incorporated ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) has taken the world by storm by foraying into the smartphone market with one of its flagship chips. The venture has been made possible with a strategic tie-up with Taiwan-based telecommunications equipment manufacturer ASUS, and is an ode to the 1.6-million strong community of Snapdragon Insiders. Snapdragon Insiders is a community of technology enthusiasts who enjoy the privilege of being the first among others to celebrate, engage with, and experience the latest of the Snapdragon offerings. They also have access to small-group interactions with content creators and Qualcomm experts for a first-hand experience of the technological innovations. Dubbed the Snapdragon Smartphone for Insiders (EXP21), the smartphone is co-designed and manufactured by ASUS. It runs on Snapdragon 888 processor and is equipped with an AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and Corning Incorporated’s ( GLW Quick Quote GLW - Free Report) Victus gorilla glass – one of the toughest anti-scratch glasses available in the market that protects devices when dropped. Although Snapdragon 888 Plus is the latest SoC (System-on-Chip) from the Qualcomm stable, it is not being used in this high-end device as ASUS reportedly started the system designing process few months ago when the chip was yet to be launched. Based on the design of the ROG Phone 5, ASUS’ latest flagship smartphone, the device features a 24MP front-facing camera and a 64MP+12MP+8MP triple-camera setup at the rear with Sony Group Corporation ( SONY Quick Quote SONY - Free Report) sensors for superior picture and video quality. Despite such power-packed customer appealing features, the main objective of this smartphone is purportedly to showcase the latest Qualcomm technologies, including the Snapdragon 888 processor, Quick Charge 5.0, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and Snapdragon Sound, and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch. The Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 is reportedly the world’s fastest commercial charging solution that fully charges a phone in less than 15 minutes. The aptX Adaptive and Snapdragon Sound technology helps to synchronize audio experience with the action on the screen by delivering ultra-low latency of just 89 milliseconds, so that there is no lag between the phone and earbuds. The Game Quick Touch technology offers faster display responsiveness and lower latency by increasing the speed from touch to display by up to 20%. Qualcomm is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system level solutions spanning both sub-6 and millimeter wave bands and one of the largest RF (radio frequency) front end suppliers with design wins across all premium-tier smartphone customers. It is one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipset based on baseband technology. The company is focusing to retain its leadership in 5G, chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches. The chip-manufacturer is likely to help users experience seamless transition to superfast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and best-in-class security. This is likely to offer the flexibility and scalability needed for broad and fast 5G adoption through accelerated commercialization by OEMs. For 2021, 5G handsets are expected to witness 150% year-over-year growth at the midpoint to about 450-550 units. With more than 700 5G design announced or in the development phase, the company is well positioned to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater visibility to meet its long-term revenue targets. The stock has gained 54.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 51.2%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. A better-ranked stock in the industry is
Motorola Solutions Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
Image: Shutterstock
Qualcomm (QCOM) Debuts in Smartphone Market With ASUS Tie-Up
At a time when the broader technology sector is reeling under acute global chip shortage, Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM - Free Report) has taken the world by storm by foraying into the smartphone market with one of its flagship chips. The venture has been made possible with a strategic tie-up with Taiwan-based telecommunications equipment manufacturer ASUS, and is an ode to the 1.6-million strong community of Snapdragon Insiders.
Snapdragon Insiders is a community of technology enthusiasts who enjoy the privilege of being the first among others to celebrate, engage with, and experience the latest of the Snapdragon offerings. They also have access to small-group interactions with content creators and Qualcomm experts for a first-hand experience of the technological innovations.
Dubbed the Snapdragon Smartphone for Insiders (EXP21), the smartphone is co-designed and manufactured by ASUS. It runs on Snapdragon 888 processor and is equipped with an AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and Corning Incorporated’s (GLW - Free Report) Victus gorilla glass – one of the toughest anti-scratch glasses available in the market that protects devices when dropped. Although Snapdragon 888 Plus is the latest SoC (System-on-Chip) from the Qualcomm stable, it is not being used in this high-end device as ASUS reportedly started the system designing process few months ago when the chip was yet to be launched.
Based on the design of the ROG Phone 5, ASUS’ latest flagship smartphone, the device features a 24MP front-facing camera and a 64MP+12MP+8MP triple-camera setup at the rear with Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) sensors for superior picture and video quality. Despite such power-packed customer appealing features, the main objective of this smartphone is purportedly to showcase the latest Qualcomm technologies, including the Snapdragon 888 processor, Quick Charge 5.0, Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and Snapdragon Sound, and Qualcomm Game Quick Touch.
The Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 is reportedly the world’s fastest commercial charging solution that fully charges a phone in less than 15 minutes. The aptX Adaptive and Snapdragon Sound technology helps to synchronize audio experience with the action on the screen by delivering ultra-low latency of just 89 milliseconds, so that there is no lag between the phone and earbuds. The Game Quick Touch technology offers faster display responsiveness and lower latency by increasing the speed from touch to display by up to 20%.
Qualcomm is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system level solutions spanning both sub-6 and millimeter wave bands and one of the largest RF (radio frequency) front end suppliers with design wins across all premium-tier smartphone customers. It is one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipset based on baseband technology. The company is focusing to retain its leadership in 5G, chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches. The chip-manufacturer is likely to help users experience seamless transition to superfast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and best-in-class security. This is likely to offer the flexibility and scalability needed for broad and fast 5G adoption through accelerated commercialization by OEMs.
For 2021, 5G handsets are expected to witness 150% year-over-year growth at the midpoint to about 450-550 units. With more than 700 5G design announced or in the development phase, the company is well positioned to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater visibility to meet its long-term revenue targets.
The stock has gained 54.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 51.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. A better-ranked stock in the industry is Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Motorola has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9%. It delivered an earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.