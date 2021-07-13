Electronic Arts (EA) Unveils FIFA 22 With HyperMotion Tech

Electronic Arts ( EA Quick Quote EA - Free Report) recently shared the official reveal trailer for FIFA 22, confirming the soccer game's planned release for PS 4, PS 5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S starting Oct 1. The popular football simulation title’s next instalment is expected to bring more improvements and new features and gameplay modes over its predecessor with the introduction of a next generation HyperMotion technology to analyze players’ actual footwork movements and body language. It has been created by using real-time motion analysis and animating the high-intensity football gameplay of 22 players. Another improvement expected to come from HyperMotion is giving FIFA 22 players more strength in shielding the ball from the opposition. When it comes to attacking, EA Sports claims that FIFA 22 users will see their players make smarter runs in build-up play and they will react faster to when they lose possession. FIFA 21 cover star Kylian Mbappe would once again return for the box art of FIFA 22. Additionally, a FIFA 22 Legacy Edition will also be launched for Nintendo Switch. Alongside, EA Play members will get a discount on pre-orders and monthly in-game rewards. FIFA - One of EA's Popular Franchises FIFA is an important growth driver for EA, given the franchise's impressive sales track record and user base. FIFA 21 was launched on Oct 9, 2020 for Switch, PS 4, Xbox One, and PC. PS 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions followed in December. It also released for Stadia in March. The game has now reached over 25 million players worldwide. Markedly, in the fiscal fourth quarter, average daily active FIFA players were up 10% year over year, demonstrating continued engagement late into the season. During the fiscal year, FIFA Ultimate Team players grew 16% and FUT matches were up 180%. Gaming Industry’s Growth Prospects Attracts Competition
Growth in the video gaming space continues in 2021. Per The NPD Group report as cited by VentureBeat,
spending on video game hardware, content and accessories for May came in at $4.5 billion in the United States, up 3% year over year. The video gaming industry is set to witness a CAGR of 9.64% between 2021 and 2026 and reach $314.4 billion, according to data from Mordor Intelligence report. These projections augur well for EA, which is set to release Battlefield 2042, an innovative first-person shooter game on Oct 22. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company also announced that its golf game — EA Sports PGA Tour — is slated to release in spring 2022. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here However, intensifying competition from the likes of Activision Blizzard ( ATVI Quick Quote ATVI - Free Report) , Take Two Interactive ( TTWO Quick Quote TTWO - Free Report) and Zynga ( ZNGA Quick Quote ZNGA - Free Report) pose concerns for EA. Take-Two’s Private Division is set to launch Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition on PS 5 and X Box Series X this fall. Moreover, Take Two’s publishing label 2K is preparing a spin-off of the Borderlands series, a looter shooter game Tiny Tina Wonderlands, which will arrive in early 2022. Activision’s Diablo II: Resurrected, the combined remake of its genre-defining action role-playing series, Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction expansion will be available globally starting Sep 23, 2021. Moreover, during a Nintendo video presentation in February, Zynga announced Star Wars: Hunters, an action title set for launch on Nintendo Switch in 2021.
Image: Bigstock
Electronic Arts (EA) Unveils FIFA 22 With HyperMotion Tech
Electronic Arts (EA - Free Report) recently shared the official reveal trailer for FIFA 22, confirming the soccer game's planned release for PS 4, PS 5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S starting Oct 1.
The popular football simulation title’s next instalment is expected to bring more improvements and new features and gameplay modes over its predecessor with the introduction of a next generation HyperMotion technology to analyze players’ actual footwork movements and body language.
It has been created by using real-time motion analysis and animating the high-intensity football gameplay of 22 players.
Another improvement expected to come from HyperMotion is giving FIFA 22 players more strength in shielding the ball from the opposition. When it comes to attacking, EA Sports claims that FIFA 22 users will see their players make smarter runs in build-up play and they will react faster to when they lose possession.
FIFA 21 cover star Kylian Mbappe would once again return for the box art of FIFA 22. Additionally, a FIFA 22 Legacy Edition will also be launched for Nintendo Switch. Alongside, EA Play members will get a discount on pre-orders and monthly in-game rewards.
Electronic Arts Inc. Price and Consensus
Electronic Arts Inc. price-consensus-chart | Electronic Arts Inc. Quote
FIFA - One of EA's Popular Franchises
FIFA is an important growth driver for EA, given the franchise's impressive sales track record and user base.
FIFA 21 was launched on Oct 9, 2020 for Switch, PS 4, Xbox One, and PC. PS 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions followed in December. It also released for Stadia in March. The game has now reached over 25 million players worldwide.
Markedly, in the fiscal fourth quarter, average daily active FIFA players were up 10% year over year, demonstrating continued engagement late into the season. During the fiscal year, FIFA Ultimate Team players grew 16% and FUT matches were up 180%.
Gaming Industry’s Growth Prospects Attracts Competition
Growth in the video gaming space continues in 2021. Per The NPD Group report as cited by VentureBeat, spending on video game hardware, content and accessories for May came in at $4.5 billion in the United States, up 3% year over year.
The video gaming industry is set to witness a CAGR of 9.64% between 2021 and 2026 and reach $314.4 billion, according to data from Mordor Intelligence report.
These projections augur well for EA, which is set to release Battlefield 2042, an innovative first-person shooter game on Oct 22. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company also announced that its golf game — EA Sports PGA Tour — is slated to release in spring 2022. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
However, intensifying competition from the likes of Activision Blizzard (ATVI - Free Report) , Take Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) and Zynga (ZNGA - Free Report) pose concerns for EA.
Take-Two’s Private Division is set to launch Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition on PS 5 and X Box Series X this fall. Moreover, Take Two’s publishing label 2K is preparing a spin-off of the Borderlands series, a looter shooter game Tiny Tina Wonderlands, which will arrive in early 2022.
Activision’s Diablo II: Resurrected, the combined remake of its genre-defining action role-playing series, Diablo II and its Lord of Destruction expansion will be available globally starting Sep 23, 2021. Moreover, during a Nintendo video presentation in February, Zynga announced Star Wars: Hunters, an action title set for launch on Nintendo Switch in 2021.