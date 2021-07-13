We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Conns (CONN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Conns (CONN - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Conns is one of 211 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CONN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CONN's full-year earnings has moved 78.87% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, CONN has returned 119.76% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 1.85%. This means that Conns is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, CONN belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 41.52% so far this year, meaning that CONN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to CONN as it looks to continue its solid performance.