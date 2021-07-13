We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is FedEx (FDX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is FedEx (FDX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
FedEx is one of 138 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDX's full-year earnings has moved 8.25% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, FDX has moved about 14.17% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 10.33% on a year-to-date basis. This means that FedEx is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, FDX belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.05% so far this year, so FDX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
FDX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.