Deckers (DECK) Surges 36% YTD on Robust Strategic Efforts
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) appears strong on the back of robust omni-channel expansion endeavors, strength in brands including HOKA ONE ONE and impressive customer-centric product and marketing strategies.
Keeping pace with the changing trends, the company is constantly developing its e-commerce portal to capture incremental sales. Its focus on expanding brand assortments and introducing an innovative line of products are other positives. This Goleta, CA-based company’s shares have surged 36% so far this year, outpacing its industry’s 15.1% growth.
The confidence in the stock is further backed by higher revisions of the company’s earnings estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings currently stands at $14.93 for fiscal 2022 and $17.35 for fiscal 2023, which increased 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively, in the same time frame. An expected long-term earnings growth rate of 17%, ahead of the industry’s 15.3% average, highlights its inherent earnings potential.
Talking about Deckers’ efforts, it is strengthening its online presence to improve the overall shopping experience. The company is building brand awareness of HOKA ONE ONE label as well as developing the brand’s online consumer acquisition and retention. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company’s direct-to-consumer (DTC) net sales jumped 64.3% to $379.2 million. DTC comparable sales were up 76.3% year over year. On the company’s last earnings call, management informed that the DTC business is trending up in the high-40% range from Apr 1 through May 15.
Coming to brand progress, management continues to invest in HOKA ONE ONE to drive growth. For the second quarter through May 15, the brand is trending up in the low 30% range. Its UGG brand appears strong. We note that gains from the HOKA ONE ONE brand's innovative products and UGG brand’s unique fashion assortment are consistently aiding the company’s performance.
Although its Sanuk brand remains sluggish, Deckers remains focused on reverting the brand to growth via rightsizing its distribution, product innovations as well as targeting wholesale channel leaders and owned DTC. The company is also focusing on expanding its product categories according to the customer purchasing trends.
Over the long term, management is focused on the company’s key catalysts like building HOKA ONE ONE to a $1-billion plus brand, driving DTC business toward 50% of its global revenues, tapping international markets and capturing opportunities beyond footwear.
For fiscal 2022, management projects net sales growth rate of mid-to-high teens in the $2.950-$3.000 billion range, indicating a rise from $2.546 billion generated in fiscal 2021. Brandwise, management expects revenue growth of 40% for HOKA, thereby accomplishing $800 million revenues. For UGG, the metric is likely to grow in the high single-digit to low double-digit range on domestic wholesale strength and restoration of international growth.
While Koolaburra revenues are anticipated to improve in the low double-digit range, Teva brand revenues are projected to increase in the mid-single digit band. Earnings per share are forecast in the bracket of $14.05-$14.65, suggesting growth from $13.47 reported last fiscal.
Although the volatile landscape with respect to COVID-19 lingers, management is evolving operations steadily to fuel growth. Contributions from the DTC business and HOKA ONE ONE brand will keep driving growth for the company. Overall, growth in brands, strong balance sheet and a stable operating model poise Deckers well for success. A VGM Score of B further speaks volumes for this presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company.
