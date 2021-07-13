We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Intel (INTC - Free Report) closed at $56.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 3.22% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INTC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, INTC is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.73 billion, down 10.13% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.62 per share and revenue of $72.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.83% and -6.39%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note INTC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.7.
Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.62 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. INTC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow INTC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.