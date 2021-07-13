We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) closed at $48.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.35% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the ride-hailing company had lost 1.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.
UBER will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, UBER is projected to report earnings of -$0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 46.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.72 billion, up 66.09% from the year-ago period.
UBER's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.34 per share and revenue of $15.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.28% and +31.83%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UBER should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% lower. UBER is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.