The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Applied Materials

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 13, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) , UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) , Bank of America Corporation ( BAC Quick Quote BAC - Free Report) , Morgan Stanley ( MS Quick Quote MS - Free Report) and Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT Quick Quote AMAT - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog: Top Research Reports for Apple, UnitedHealth and Bank of America
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) , UnitedHealth Group ( UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) , and Bank of America ( BAC Quick Quote BAC - Free Report) . These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of
Apple have underperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period (+9.5% vs. +17.9%), likely a reflection of the sentiment that Apple and other Tech players that benefited from the pandemic will be less advantageously positioned in the post-Covid world.
The Zacks analyst sees the company continuing to benefit from momentum in the Services segment, driven by App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare.
Its near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, healthcare-focused Apple Watch, and an expanding App Store ecosystem. However, Apple refrained from providing any guidance due to the current uncertainties. Increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are other headwinds.
(You can
) read the full research report on Apple here >>> UnitedHealth shares have gained +17.7% over the last six months against the Zacks Medical Insurance industry’s gain of +15.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that numerous acquisitions have supplemented the company’s organic growth as well as helped it diversify in different verticals. The company is scheduled to report June-quarter results on Thursday, July 15th.
UnitedHealth remains well poised to gain from its government business. A sturdy balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation are other positives, enabling the company to engage in share buybacks and dividend payments. However, it is witnessing a slowdown in international and commercial business.
(You can
) read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>
Shares of
Bank of America have gained +2.9% in the past three months against the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry’s gain of +1.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that opening of new branches, enhanced digital offerings, strategic acquisitions as well as efforts to manage expenses will continue to support profitability in the quarters ahead.
A strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding the company’s financials. However, lower interest rates and the Federal Reserve signaling no near-term chance of change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Muted lending scenario remains another major concern.
(You can
) read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Morgan Stanley and Applied Materials.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Apple, UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Applied Materials
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 13, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) , UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH - Free Report) , Bank of America Corporation (BAC - Free Report) , Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:
Top Research Reports for Apple, UnitedHealth and Bank of America
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) , and Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) . These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>
Shares of Apple have underperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period (+9.5% vs. +17.9%), likely a reflection of the sentiment that Apple and other Tech players that benefited from the pandemic will be less advantageously positioned in the post-Covid world.
The Zacks analyst sees the company continuing to benefit from momentum in the Services segment, driven by App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare.
Its near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, healthcare-focused Apple Watch, and an expanding App Store ecosystem. However, Apple refrained from providing any guidance due to the current uncertainties. Increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are other headwinds.
(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)
UnitedHealth shares have gained +17.7% over the last six months against the Zacks Medical Insurance industry’s gain of +15.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that numerous acquisitions have supplemented the company’s organic growth as well as helped it diversify in different verticals. The company is scheduled to report June-quarter results on Thursday, July 15th.
UnitedHealth remains well poised to gain from its government business. A sturdy balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation are other positives, enabling the company to engage in share buybacks and dividend payments. However, it is witnessing a slowdown in international and commercial business.
(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>>)
Shares of Bank of America have gained +2.9% in the past three months against the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry’s gain of +1.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that opening of new branches, enhanced digital offerings, strategic acquisitions as well as efforts to manage expenses will continue to support profitability in the quarters ahead.
A strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to continue aiding the company’s financials. However, lower interest rates and the Federal Reserve signaling no near-term chance of change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income. Muted lending scenario remains another major concern.
(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)
Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Morgan Stanley and Applied Materials.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.