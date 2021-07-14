We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM - Free Report) operates a membership-based primary care platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) provides online and mobile commerce businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
DexCom, Inc. (DXCM - Free Report) is a medical device company that focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Orange S.A. (ORAN - Free Report) provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) designs and builds single-family homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.
