Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM - Free Report) operates a membership-based primary care platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA - Free Report) provides online and mobile commerce businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM - Free Report) is a medical device company that focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Orange S.A. (ORAN - Free Report) provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) designs and builds single-family homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) - free report >>

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) - free report >>

Orange (ORAN) - free report >>

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - free report >>

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) - free report >>

Published in

communications construction medical