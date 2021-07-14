We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Penn Virginia (PVAC) Signs All-Stock Merger Deal With Lonestar
Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC - Free Report) announced that it entered a merger agreement to acquire Lonestar Resources US Inc. in an all-stock deal.
The transaction value is estimated at $370 million, which involves 5.9 million shares of Penn Virginia common stock and the assumption of $236 million of Lonestar's net debt.
Per the terms of the deal, Lonestar shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn Virginia common stock for each of its outstanding shares. The all-stock deal has been unanimously approved by both companies' boards of directors.
The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the second half of 2021. Following the deal closure, Penn Virginia shareholders will own 87% of the merged entity, while Lonestar shareholders will own the rest.
Penn Virginia continues to expand its Eagle Ford footprint, with the acquisition of high-quality assets of Eagle Ford operator, Lonestar. The transaction strengthens Penn Virginia’s position as a leading Eagle Ford operator and will provide additional scale and synergies. The company’s impressive financial position and additional scope will provide potential consolidation opportunities.
The transaction fits well with Penn Virginia’s strategy and is expected to enhance free cash flow generation and other key financial metrics to deliver long-term value to shareholders. The acquisition increases its inventory locations by 50% to 750 gross locations, and is likely to increase estimated 2021 sales volumes and free cash flow by 50%. It is also expected to increase the company's market capitalization by 15%.
The merged entity is expected to achieve annual synergies of more than $20 million and will operate more efficiently than each standalone company.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Penn Virginia is an upstream company, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas.
Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its stock has gained 73.1% compared with the industry’s 50.2% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
