Is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CrowdStrike Holdings is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CRWD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRWD's full-year earnings has moved 23.81% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that CRWD has returned about 23.59% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 20.64% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, CrowdStrike Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, CRWD belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 122 individual stocks and currently sits at #200 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.64% so far this year, meaning that CRWD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CRWD as it looks to continue its solid performance.