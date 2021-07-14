We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Grindrod Shipping Holdings (GRIN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings is one of 138 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GRIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRIN's full-year earnings has moved 279.27% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, GRIN has moved about 216.67% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 10.03%. This means that Grindrod Shipping Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, GRIN belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 57.84% this year, meaning that GRIN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
GRIN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.