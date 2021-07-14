We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Titan Machinery is one of 211 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TITN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN's full-year earnings has moved 23.55% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, TITN has gained about 53.20% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.64%. This means that Titan Machinery is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, TITN belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.93% so far this year, so TITN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track TITN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.