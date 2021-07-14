Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amazon (AMZN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) closed at $3,677.36, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.35% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had gained 9.89% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $12.16, up 18.06% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $115.05 billion, up 29.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $57.32 per share and revenue of $489.12 billion, which would represent changes of +37.03% and +26.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% lower. AMZN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, AMZN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 64.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 62.01, which means AMZN is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers