Cummins (CMI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Cummins (CMI - Free Report) closed at $241.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the engine maker had lost 2.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 1.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CMI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2021. In that report, analysts expect CMI to post earnings of $4.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 107.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.05 billion, up 56.96% from the year-ago period.
CMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.18 per share and revenue of $24.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.72% and +23.11%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CMI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CMI currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note CMI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.8.
Investors should also note that CMI has a PEG ratio of 1.34 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Internal Combustion Engines industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.