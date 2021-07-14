Back to top

Image: Bigstock

International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHI) Hits New 52-Week High

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors seeking momentum may have Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHI - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of LVHI are up approximately 24% from their 52-week low of $21.21/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

LVHI in Focus

The underlying QS International Low Volatility High Dividend Hedged Index is composed of equity securities of developed markets outside the United States with relatively high yield and low price and earnings volatility while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the values of the U.S. dollar and other international currencies. The expense ratio is 0.40%.

Why the move?

Ups and downs in oil prices and uneven global growth momentum might keep the high-risk securities on the edge this year. A still-unstable-job market might keep the central banks from tightening policies. This would keep bond yields at lower levels for long. No wonder, such a low treasury yield would spur investors to rush to dividend destinations.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 17.66. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHI) - free report >>

Published in

etfs