In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHI) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHI - Free Report) ) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of LVHI are up approximately 24% from their 52-week low of $21.21/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
LVHI in Focus
The underlying QS International Low Volatility High Dividend Hedged Index is composed of equity securities of developed markets outside the United States with relatively high yield and low price and earnings volatility while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the values of the U.S. dollar and other international currencies. The expense ratio is 0.40%.
Why the move?
Ups and downs in oil prices and uneven global growth momentum might keep the high-risk securities on the edge this year. A still-unstable-job market might keep the central banks from tightening policies. This would keep bond yields at lower levels for long. No wonder, such a low treasury yield would spur investors to rush to dividend destinations.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 17.66. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.