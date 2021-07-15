Harmonic (HLIT) Inks Deal to Revamp Claro Peru's Broadband Services

Harmonic Inc. ( HLIT Quick Quote HLIT - Free Report) has teamed up with America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.’s ( AMX Quick Quote AMX - Free Report) wholly owned subsidiary — Claro Peru — to enhance the latter’s broadband infrastructure on the back of CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform. This cost-effective solution will consequently enable the wireless telco carrier to deliver superior subscriber experiences, thanks to greater flexibility and efficient bandwidth scaling. With this move, Claro Peru aims to sustainably deploy high-speed and reliable multi-gigabit broadband services for its diverse set of customers. This, in turn, will enable the America Movil company to respond to dynamic network traffic and Internet consumption trends on the back of Harmonic’s avant-garde software and cloud-native technologies amid rapid technological shifts. Harmonic has always been focused on developing best-in-class video delivery and virtualized cable access solutions, one of them being the CableOS solution. The innovative platform includes a virtualized Cable Modem Termination System (VCMTS) software and is considered ideal for a smarter broadband network. Equipped with an end-to-end distributed access architecture (DAA), Claro Peru will install Harmonic’s software with Reef Remote PHY (R-PHY) shelves and Ripple R-PHY nodes in a 2x4 segmentation configuration for capacity expansion through efficient node splits. This will allow network operators to offer fiber to the home and converged cable services while extending the life span of Claro Peru’s hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The platform also supports turnkey deployment services and offers better connectivity with faster time-to-market. The CableOS virtualized cable access solution integrates Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification functionality with a flexible pricing model while minimizing energy footprint to boost network capacity. Apart from the VCMTS platform, Claro Peru will tap the benefits of Harmonic’s another powerful offering — CableOS Central. The CableOS Central solution boosts network proactivity with advanced analytics. It is a real-time monitoring solution that provides network visibility with maximum uptime. The platform resolves network-related issues efficiently and provides steady connectivity to ensure service continuity. These features enable Claro Peru to improve network quality with a streamlined deployment process. At a time when almost all the service providers are turning toward greener broadband connectivity to address future digital requirements, Claro Peru’s decision to capitalize on Harmonic’s next-gen networking solutions seems to be the need of the hour. The alliance will enable Claro Peru to establish a future-proof network set-up with Harmonic’s state-of-the-art cloud-native CableOS platform while facilitating a seamless transition to advanced edge cloud services and 10G as demand for ultrafast broadband escalates. Harmonic expects bulk deployments of DAA in the forthcoming days despite growing challenges in the market. The San Jose, CA-based company’s CableOS Platform has been installed in more than 3 million cable modems across Asia, North America, Latin America and Europe. It is blessed with a thriving ecosystem of technology partners that ensures access to a wide portfolio of third-party products and applications with seamless workflow integration. The latest network modernization move is likely to facilitate Harmonic to capture profitable business opportunities while transforming the cable industry scenario on the back of its digital acceleration efforts and revenue-driving business model, thereby driving long-term growth. Harmonic currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have rallied 70.3% compared with 49.9% growth of the industry in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are
Ooma, Inc. and SeaChange International, Inc., each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average. SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.
Harmonic (HLIT) Inks Deal to Revamp Claro Peru's Broadband Services
Harmonic Inc. has teamed up with America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.'s wholly owned subsidiary — Claro Peru — to enhance the latter's broadband infrastructure on the back of CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform. This cost-effective solution will consequently enable the wireless telco carrier to deliver superior subscriber experiences, thanks to greater flexibility and efficient bandwidth scaling.
With this move, Claro Peru aims to sustainably deploy high-speed and reliable multi-gigabit broadband services for its diverse set of customers. This, in turn, will enable the America Movil company to respond to dynamic network traffic and Internet consumption trends on the back of Harmonic’s avant-garde software and cloud-native technologies amid rapid technological shifts.
Harmonic has always been focused on developing best-in-class video delivery and virtualized cable access solutions, one of them being the CableOS solution. The innovative platform includes a virtualized Cable Modem Termination System (VCMTS) software and is considered ideal for a smarter broadband network.
Equipped with an end-to-end distributed access architecture (DAA), Claro Peru will install Harmonic’s software with Reef Remote PHY (R-PHY) shelves and Ripple R-PHY nodes in a 2x4 segmentation configuration for capacity expansion through efficient node splits. This will allow network operators to offer fiber to the home and converged cable services while extending the life span of Claro Peru’s hybrid fiber-coaxial network.
The platform also supports turnkey deployment services and offers better connectivity with faster time-to-market. The CableOS virtualized cable access solution integrates Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification functionality with a flexible pricing model while minimizing energy footprint to boost network capacity.
Apart from the VCMTS platform, Claro Peru will tap the benefits of Harmonic’s another powerful offering — CableOS Central. The CableOS Central solution boosts network proactivity with advanced analytics. It is a real-time monitoring solution that provides network visibility with maximum uptime. The platform resolves network-related issues efficiently and provides steady connectivity to ensure service continuity. These features enable Claro Peru to improve network quality with a streamlined deployment process.
At a time when almost all the service providers are turning toward greener broadband connectivity to address future digital requirements, Claro Peru’s decision to capitalize on Harmonic’s next-gen networking solutions seems to be the need of the hour. The alliance will enable Claro Peru to establish a future-proof network set-up with Harmonic’s state-of-the-art cloud-native CableOS platform while facilitating a seamless transition to advanced edge cloud services and 10G as demand for ultrafast broadband escalates.
Harmonic expects bulk deployments of DAA in the forthcoming days despite growing challenges in the market. The San Jose, CA-based company’s CableOS Platform has been installed in more than 3 million cable modems across Asia, North America, Latin America and Europe.
It is blessed with a thriving ecosystem of technology partners that ensures access to a wide portfolio of third-party products and applications with seamless workflow integration. The latest network modernization move is likely to facilitate Harmonic to capture profitable business opportunities while transforming the cable industry scenario on the back of its digital acceleration efforts and revenue-driving business model, thereby driving long-term growth.
Harmonic currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its shares have rallied 70.3% compared with 49.9% growth of the industry in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Ooma, Inc. and SeaChange International, Inc., each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average.
SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.