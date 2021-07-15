Back to top

Company News for Jul 14, 2021

  • Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP - Free Report) advanced 2.3% after the company delivered second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52.
  • The Boeing Co.’s (BA - Free Report) shares fell 4.2% after the company said that it cut the delivery target for its undelivered 787 Dreamliner planes after a new production-related defect was detected.
  • Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ - Free Report) shares dipped 0.1% after the company received a warning from the U.S. FDA that its COVID-19 vaccine increases the risk of a rare neurological condition, namely, the Guillian-Barre syndrome.
  • McDonald's Corp.’s (MCD - Free Report) shares rose 0.2% following news report that its franchisees are offering benefits like higher hourly wages, tuition payments, and so on, to attract more workers, and the company will also support the efforts by making multimillion dollar investments.

aerospace consumer-staples medical restaurants retail