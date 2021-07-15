We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stryker (SYK) Unveils Tornier Shoulder Arthroplasty Portfolio
Stryker Corporation (SYK - Free Report) recently officially launched the Tornier shoulder arthroplasty portfolio and introduced its first new Tornier product — the Perform Humeral Stem. The launch of this portfolio is likely to provide a competitive edge to Stryker in the shoulder market.
For investors’ note, the new Tornier Perform Humeral Stem is backed by Blueprint planning software and the market-leading Perform anatomic and reverse glenoid. This, in turn, helps the product to provide clinical solutions for shoulder arthroplasty cases ranging from the simplest to the most complex.
The Tornier Perform Humeral Stem can be utilized in anatomic, reverse and hemiarthroplasty of the shoulder. It aids in conversion from an anatomic to a reverse shoulder prosthesis in the case of revision.
This launch is not only likely to give a boost to Stryker’s Orthopaedics segment but also strengthen its diversified product portfolio.
More on the News
Per management, the introduction of this portfolio will provide surgeons with the one of the most solid, all-inclusive product lines available.
Apart from being well-positioned in the shoulder market, Stryker continues to deliver on its goal to improve healthcare by meeting the need of surgeons and patients that they serve.
Market Prospects
Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global shoulder arthroplasty market was worth $1.08 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $1.81 billion by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period (2017-2023). Hence, the launch is well-timed for Stryker.
Recent Developments
In June, Stryker collaborated with Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, which has adopted the full portfolio of Stryker products to support their journey of minimizing harm to healthcare providers and patients in the operating room.
In April, the company and Minor League Baseball announced a unique multiyear national partnership, wherein Stryker was chosen as “The Official SmartRobotics Joint Replacement Partner of Minor League Baseball.”
Price Performance
Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 38.7% in a year’s time, compared with the industry’s growth of 12.6%.
