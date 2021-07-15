We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Netflix (NFLX) Inks Deal With UFEG for Animation Movies
Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) recently announced a multi-year, exclusive licensing deal with Comcast’s (CMCSA - Free Report) Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (“UFEG”) in the United States for animated movies.
The deal will include not only movies from Illumination (thanks to a pre-existing deal with Universal), but also from DreamWorks Animation. This will allow Netflix to stream movies like Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Bad Guys, and Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, four months after they debut on Comcast’s streaming service, Peacock.
Netflix will also license rights to UFEG’s full animated and live-action movie slate four years after their release. The company will also have the rights to selective titles from Universal’s movie library.
Animation movies are popular, given their appeal to both kids and adults. The deal with UFEG will expand Netflix’s animation content portfolio, thereby driving its subscriber base.
Netflix recently announced three new animated comedy series – A Tale Dark & Grimm (Fall 2021), Dogs in Space (Fall 2021) and Super Giant Robot Brothers (2022) – for kids and families around the world.
Netflix will also stream all-new animated preschool series and specials based on popular characters CoComelon and Little Baby Bum.
Netflix and Moonbug Entertainment will produce new specials, nursery rhyme compilations (4 x 60 minutes) and three seasons (24 x 7-minute episodes) of CoComelon Lane, starting in 2022. Moreover, the new Little Baby Bum: Music Time (48 x 7-minute episodes, 1 season) will premiere in 2023.
Strong Content Portfolio to Steer Away Competition
Netflix has been benefiting from a strong content portfolio, which has been helping it steer away increasing competition in the streaming space from the likes of The Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) , Comcast and Apple (AAPL - Free Report) .
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is strengthening its original content offerings of TV series, documentaries and feature films across various genres and languages to combat intensifying competition. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Netflix’s content strength is evident from the fact that it recently received the highest number of Emmy nominations for the second year in a row. However, the number of nominations declined from 160 in 2020 to 129 in 2021, reflecting intensifying competition from Disney+ and HBO.
Netflix has a strong content portfolio of popular original shows for the second half of 2021 that includes Sex Education Season 3, The Witcher Season 2, Stranger Things Season 4 and You Season 3. Original movies slated for release later in the year include The Kissing Booth finale, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Robin Robin, Too Hot to Handle and A Week Away. This is expected to expand subscriber base.
Netflix expects to end the second quarter of 2021 with 208.64 million paid subscribers globally, indicating growth of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter.