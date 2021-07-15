Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cohu, Inc. (COHU - Free Report) engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board test equipment businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB - Free Report) develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE - Free Report) designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11% downward over the last 30 days.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR - Free Report) designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cohu, Inc. (COHU) - free report >>

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - free report >>

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) - free report >>

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) - free report >>

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) - free report >>

Published in

construction medical semiconductor