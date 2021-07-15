We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Himax Tech (HIMX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Himax Tech (HIMX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14.79, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the fabless semiconductor company had gained 4.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 3%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HIMX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect HIMX to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2500%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion, which would represent changes of +246.67% and +38.36%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HIMX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HIMX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, HIMX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.13, so we one might conclude that HIMX is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HIMX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.