Chesapeake (CHK) to Certify Appalachia & Gulf Coast Natural Gas

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK - Free Report) recently announced that it has collaborated with MiQ and Equitable Origin.

With the new collaboration, the upstream energy firm will likely commence independent certification of its natural gas production under the MiQ methane standard and the EO100™ Standard. The company will gradually expand the certification process to its production from Appalachia assets, after certifying its production across its Gulf Coast resources.

The certification program represents the company’s strong commitment to drastically lower methane and greenhouse gas intensity. Thus, the leading natural gas producer will achieve its ambitious goal of net-zero direct greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

Chesapeake added that the quantitative assessment of its methane emissions will be provided by MiQ. Equitable Origin, in compliance with its EO100™ Standard, will certify the upstream energy company’s production. The company is now expecting the availability of its certified natural gas from the Gulf Coast basin by 2021-end. Production volumes from the prolific Appalachia basin will get certified by the second quarter of 2022.

