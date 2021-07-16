We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Adtalem (ATGE) Unveils Diversity and Inclusion Certificate
Becker — part of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) — has launched Cultivating a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace Foundational Certificate program to bring forth the benefits of integrating true diversity, equity, belonging and inclusion (DEBI) into the workplace.
This five-course, 12-credit continuing professional education (CPE) program aims at developing a diverse and inclusive work environment, in which all people can thrive. The DEBI initiative will support employee satisfaction and retention as well as customer engagement.
The courses — which are available in a self-paced, on-demand format — can be viewed anytime in a day. Meanwhile, the program participants will earn CPE credit with the completion of each course and a Becker certificate after completing all five courses.
Adtalem’s CEO, Lisa Wardell, said, "Becker is investing in the future of accounting, and society at large, by prioritizing these issues and taking a proactive role in helping to bring more diversity in talent, ideas and culture to the workforce."
Initiatives to Drive Performance
Adtalem has been gaining from various strategic initiatives. The company keeps on introducing new degree programs and campuses in order to better serve students. It ensures a balanced focus on investment initiatives to deliver direct returns to shareholders.
In particular, Becker — which is part of Adtalem’s Financial Services unit — is a global leader in professional education that serves accounting and finance professions. Becker’s classes are offered in two formats, live and self-study, to meet the demands and learning preferences of today’s busy professionals.
For third-quarter fiscal 2021, Financial Services revenues increased 14.3% year over year driven by a rise in revenues at ACAMS, OnCourse Learning and Becker. Revenues at Becker also rose from the prior-year quarter owing to growth in continuing education program offerings, offset by a decline in CPA exam preparation.
Coming to price performance, shares of the company have gained 7.9% so far this year against the industry’s 49.8% decline. The above-mentioned initiatives and the recent move will aid its share price performance and profitability going forward.
Zacks Rank
