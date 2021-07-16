We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
Lilly's (LLY) Protomer Acquisition to Expand Diabetes Pipeline
Eli Lilly and Company (LLY - Free Report) announced the acquisition of a private biotech company, Protomer Technologies. Protomer is engaged in identifying and synthesizing molecules that can sense glucose or other endogenous modulators of protein activity using its own proprietary peptide- and protein-engineering platform.
Lilly already holds a 14% ownership stake in Protomer and intends to acquire the remaining interest for a potential sum of more than $1 billion, which also includes milestone payments.
Shares of Lilly have rallied 39.9% so far this year in comparison with the industry’s 10.6% surge.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Lilly has a strong portfolio of diabetes medication, which includes drugs such as Trulicity, Jardiance and Basalgar. Meanwhile, Protomer is developing glucose-sensing insulins, based on its proprietary molecular engineering of protein sensors platform, which has the potential of improving both therapeutic efficacy and safety of insulin therapy. These glucose-responsive insulins can sense sugar levels in the blood and activate it as needed throughout the day.
The combination of Protomer’s proprietary platform with Lilly’s strong diabetes portfolio will help Lilly to further expand and strengthen its diabetes pipeline.
JDRF T1D Fund is another investor in Protomer that led the equity investment alongside Lilly. It is a global venture philanthropy fund investing in type 1 diabetes therapies using catalytic equity investments.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Lilly currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the drug/large cap sector include Corcept Therapeutics (CORT - Free Report) , Catalent (CTLT - Free Report) and Roche (RHHBY - Free Report) . While Catalent holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both Corcept and Roche currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Catalent’s earnings estimates for 2021 have increased from $2.93 to $2.94 per share in the past 30 days while that of 2022 has risen from $3.28 to $3.49 over the same period. The stock has risen 6.8% in the year so far.
Corcept’s earnings estimates for 2021 have increased from $0.78 to $0.80 per share in the past 30 days while that of 2022 has risen from $0.98 to $1.01 over the same period.
Roche’s earnings estimates for 2021 have increased from $2.70 to $2.72 per share in the past 30 days while that of 2022 has risen from $2.74 to $2.76 over the same period. The stock has risen 10.5% in the year so far.
Eli Lilly and Company Price
Eli Lilly and Company price | Eli Lilly and Company Quote