Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Toll Brothers (TOL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Toll Brothers is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TOL's full-year earnings has moved 7.98% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, TOL has moved about 25.14% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 16.68%. This means that Toll Brothers is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, TOL is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.21% so far this year, meaning that TOL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to TOL as it looks to continue its solid performance.