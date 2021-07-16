We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Deere (DE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Deere (DE - Free Report) closed at $346.10, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had gained 2.68% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.13% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.89% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 20, 2021. On that day, DE is projected to report earnings of $4.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 73.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.05 billion, up 27.87% from the year-ago period.
DE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.98 per share and revenue of $39.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +106.9% and +25.39%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher within the past month. DE currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, DE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.42, which means DE is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, DE's PEG ratio is currently 0.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Manufacturing - Farm Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.